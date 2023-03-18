Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000.

MUB stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $111.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

