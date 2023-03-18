Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average is $118.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

