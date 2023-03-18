Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

