Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 6,910 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,732,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,644,000 after buying an additional 128,789 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,511,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 92,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,135,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 135.29%.

Insider Activity at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

