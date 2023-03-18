Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 8,183 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDL stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.