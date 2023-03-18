Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,031,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,587 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,099,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PFFD opened at $19.20 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

