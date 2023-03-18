Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,389 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $37.04 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

