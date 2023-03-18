Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,627 shares of company stock worth $7,741,705. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $35.55 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.