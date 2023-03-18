Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 618 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 230,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

TXN stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average is $169.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

