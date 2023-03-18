Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 675 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $358.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.24 and its 200 day moving average is $334.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

