Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 437,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 406,153 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,331,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

