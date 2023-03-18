Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

