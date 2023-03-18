Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 984,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 915,915 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.