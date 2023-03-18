Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $269.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.42. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $238.48 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

