Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.