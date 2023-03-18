Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,862 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $71.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.