Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $520,000 Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $34.32 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $501.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

