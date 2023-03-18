Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $590,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $425.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.25.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

