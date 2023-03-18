Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $652,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Netflix by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

