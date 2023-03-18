Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

