Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

