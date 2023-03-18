Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

