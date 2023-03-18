Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $347,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 170,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:DFP opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

