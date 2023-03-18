Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 62,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 43.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

INTC stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.