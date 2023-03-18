Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IAC by 161.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

IAC Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.13. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

