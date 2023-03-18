Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Down 0.7 %

BSTZ stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

