Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 516,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,185,000.

Shares of FALN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

