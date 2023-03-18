Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,019 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

