Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $186,647,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

NYSE SNOW opened at $135.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

