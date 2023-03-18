Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.