Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $185.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.