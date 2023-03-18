Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 200.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $210.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

