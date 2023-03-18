Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

