Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 30,684 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 30,684 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

