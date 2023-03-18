Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,647 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $74,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $129,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $17.67 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

