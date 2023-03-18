Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 429 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

