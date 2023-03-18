Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 6,240 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6,369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $520.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

