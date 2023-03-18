Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,679,000 after buying an additional 658,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

