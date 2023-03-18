Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $178.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

