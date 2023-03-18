Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

