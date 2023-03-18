Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $215.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

