Ceres Power’s (CWR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($19.01) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 312.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.92) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 378.40 ($4.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 409.34. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of GBX 296 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 843.20 ($10.28). The firm has a market cap of £727.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,922.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

