Charge Enterprises, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Charge Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Charge Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Charge Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charge Enterprises has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charge Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,409,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 295,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 271,334 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70,395 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises, Inc is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging. Charge Enterprises does the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement. It operates through two distinct divisions: Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s), and Charge Infrastructure, which includes portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

