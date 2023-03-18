Charge Enterprises, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Charge Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Charge Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Charge Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRGE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charge Enterprises has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.
Charge Enterprises, Inc is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging. Charge Enterprises does the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement. It operates through two distinct divisions: Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s), and Charge Infrastructure, which includes portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.
