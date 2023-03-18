Charles Peal Sells 1,250 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.99), for a total transaction of £10,250 ($12,492.38).

Shares of LOK opened at GBX 810 ($9.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,975.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 923.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 913.66. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674 ($8.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.28).

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

