Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $285.42

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.42 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 287.86 ($3.51). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.36), with a volume of 209,150 shares.

Chesnara Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.42.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading

