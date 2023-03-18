Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 7.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $731.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

