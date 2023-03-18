Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 8,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 3.7 %

Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.51. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.62%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.95%.

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,596,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.