Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 8,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Chimera Investment Trading Down 3.7 %
Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.51. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,596,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.