China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.99

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.99 and traded as high as C$4.63. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$4.62, with a volume of 7,800 shares changing hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.99.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

