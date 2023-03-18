Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.56

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.56 and traded as high as $38.70. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 354,904 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.