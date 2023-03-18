Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.56

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.56 and traded as high as $38.70. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 354,904 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
