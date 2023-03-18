CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Shares Up 4.8%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.07 and last traded at C$11.00. 49,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 21,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.14.
Featured Stories
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.