CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Shares Up 4.8%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.07 and last traded at C$11.00. 49,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 21,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.